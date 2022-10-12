Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) BEN today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,297.4 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1,387.6 billion at August 31, 2022. This month's decrease in AUM reflected the impact of negative markets and long-term net outflows. Long-term net outflows include a $2.0 billion fixed income institutional redemption that had minimal impact on revenue.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, AUM reflected the negative impact of markets and long-term net outflows of $20.4 billion inclusive of the above mentioned $2.0 billion fixed income institutional redemption.

By Asset Class: (In USD billions) Preliminary 30-Sep-22 31-Aug-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Sep-21 Fixed Income1 $490.9 $525.4 $536.3 $595.0 $650.3 Equity 392.3 435.8 424.9 515.4 523.6 Alternative 225.1 225.9 224.8 157.9 145.2 Multi-Asset 131.5 140.0 136.2 151.9 152.4 Long Term: 1,239.8 1,327.1 1,322.2 1,420.2 1,471.5 Cash Management 57.6 60.5 57.6 57.3 58.6 Total $1,297.4 $1,387.6 $1,379.8 $1,477.5 $1,530.1 1The remaining AUM in our closed India credit funds was $84 million as of September 30, 2022.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience. The company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

