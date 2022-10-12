Caruso Homes, Inc. announced as Winner in BBB of Greater Maryland 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics Competition

BBB of Greater Maryland recently announced Caruso Homes, Inc. as a winner of the 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics. This award honors businesses that demonstrate a dedication to trust and integrity when serving their customers, employees, and communities.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BBB of Greater Maryland recently announced Caruso Homes, Inc. as a winner of the 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics. This award honors businesses that demonstrate a dedication to trust and integrity when serving their customers, employees, and communities. Caruso Homes, Inc. is a luxury home builder, offering "on your lot" homes and new home communities serving Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and North Carolina.

"This award winner sets themselves apart with an impressive number of donation and fundraising examples. They have developed and branded their own community involvement program that they call "Caruso Cares", a coordinated effort between employees, trade partners and friends who identify needs within their communities and then work together to collect donations and offer services to support those in need", said Angie Barnett, president and CEO of BBB of Greater Maryland.

The Torch Awards for Ethics are BBB's most prestigious recognition, celebrating businesses that embody its mission to build an honest, fair, and equitable marketplace for all. Entries must illustrate how the business exceeds BBB's standards for ethics in its character, culture, customer service and community engagement. Winners and finalists were selected by a panel of judges including past winners and BBB board members.

