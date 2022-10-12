Grabdear Breaks 30K Registered User Mark As It Increases Sustainability Efforts

The Online Classifieds Platform Helps Movers Settle Into A New Community

LONDON , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grabdear, one of the leading online classifieds sites in the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 30 thousand registered users cementing its position as one of the fastest-growing sustainable community-based online marketplaces in the country.

The company has witnessed growth in its user base as it has built a business model which contributes to sustainability in the country. Trading and re-sharing help reduce waste and promote reuse. Grabdear is dedicated to promoting a re-commerce culture in a country that is suffering from major issues such as climate change and global warming. The company will continue to optimize its sustainability efforts in 2023.

The company, which has taken the initiative to foster community, was launched in 2017 after two friends faced the challenges of moving to a new city in pursuit of their dreams. Since then, Grabdear has helped build a tight community of people who are empathetic and compassionate for one another.

Grabdear now serves as a place for people to collaborate and assist one another in constructive ways," says Grabdear Founder and CEO, Karan P. and Peter R.

About Grabdear

Founded in 2017, Grabdear is one of the leading online classifieds websites in the United Kingdom. It was launched by two friends, Karan P. and Peter R, who once faced difficulties moving to a new city. The platform now serves people around the country by helping them find what they need at affordable prices in their vicinity. The website includes every physical item people consider trading or selling. Grabdear is also a platform for individuals to come together and share a hobby, a pastime, a common passion, or even find work. This exchange makes the community stronger and brings them closer.

