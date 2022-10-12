Innovator ETFs Trust Announces Revised Net Asset Value Information for Innovator IBD® 50 ETF

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) today announced the net asset value (NAV) of the Innovator IBD® 50 ETF (NYSE Arca: FFTY) was adjusted by the amounts indicated below, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. These adjustments are a result of an error in calculating the Fund's NAV.



Fund Ticker Revised NAV (10/11/22) Original NAV (10/11/22) Change (%) Innovator IBD® 50 ETF FFTY $24.4768 $24.7042 0.92%

This is a one-time adjustment, and Innovator does not expect additional changes.

Media Contact

Paul Damon for Innovator ETFs

+1 (802) 999-5526

paul@keramas.net

