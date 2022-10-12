EverCommerce Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. EVCM, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 10, 2022.



Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update. To access this call, dial (888) 339-0752 (domestic) or (412) 902-4288 (international) and request the "EverCommerce" call. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website (https://investors.evercommerce.com/), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce EVCM is a leading global service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solutions that help more than 600,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations and increase retention. EverCommerce specializes in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries through its EverPro, EverHealth, EverWell and EverConnect brands to provide digital and mobile applications to help predict, inform, and provide convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Learn more at EverCommerce.com .

Investor Contact:

Brad Korch

SVP and Head of Investor Relations

720-796-7664

ir@evercommerce.com

Press Contact:

press@evercommerce.com