Behind a Historic Airbnb Remodel on a Budget with Teresa Fata of TF Interiors
LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Teresa Fata of TF Interiors undertook a design project close to her heart—a top-to-bottom remodel of her brother's historic Westside Lansing home to be used as an Airbnb rental. Go behind the scenes with Teresa and learn more about ****
Historic Airbnb Remodel on a Budget
Located in Lansing, Michigan's popular Westside neighborhood, this 4-bedroom, 1.5-bath historic home already featured plenty of historic charm. But to appeal to Airbnb renters, Teresa needed a way to preserve this history while updating the amenities for a modern audience. Fortunately, the connections and product sources she's curated as part of TF Interiors allowed her to hand-select finishes, fixtures, and other features with an eye toward short-term rental appeal.
"It was a really fun project tackling an entire house from start to finish," says Teresa. "We tried keeping a lot of the home's original character intact while also updating it with state-of-the-art fixtures to give Airbnb guests a luxe and unique experience."
The Westside neighborhood is bordered by Oakland Avenue on the north, MLK Jr. Boulevard on the east, the Grand River to the south, and the Lansing city limits to the west. This community is known for homes featuring hand-carved interior woodwork, unique historic touches, and mature shade trees lining the neighborhood's winding streets.
As one of the safest neighborhoods in Michigan's capital city, the Westside has a strong sense of community, making it the ideal location for an Airbnb that will introduce newcomers to Lansing.
About TF Interiors
Teresa Fata launched her interior design firm, TF Interiors, in January 2021.
TF Interiors offers a variety of interior design packages, both virtual and in-person, to meet all price points and budgets. From room mood boards to a full-service package that handles everything from floor design to delivery coordination, this design company has flexible options to meet all needs.
Whether you want to update your primary residence with sleek new finishes or are looking for a high-yield fix-and-flip, TF Interiors handles all types of redesign projects.
Along with custom interior design services, TF Interiors also features an exclusive home decor and furniture catalog, with items hand-selected by Teresa that are guaranteed for their quality and excellent value. No cookie-cutter packages here—you'll be able to enjoy a remodel that truly reflects your unique style.
To learn more about the services TF Interiors offers or to book a package, please contact shoptfinteriors@gmail.com.
Media Relations
Historic Airbnb Remodel on a Budget
Located in Lansing, Michigan's popular Westside neighborhood, this 4-bedroom, 1.5-bath historic home already featured plenty of historic charm. But to appeal to Airbnb renters, Teresa needed a way to preserve this history while updating the amenities for a modern audience. Fortunately, the connections and product sources she's curated as part of TF Interiors allowed her to hand-select finishes, fixtures, and other features with an eye toward short-term rental appeal.
"It was a really fun project tackling an entire house from start to finish," says Teresa. "We tried keeping a lot of the home's original character intact while also updating it with state-of-the-art fixtures to give Airbnb guests a luxe and unique experience."
The Westside neighborhood is bordered by Oakland Avenue on the north, MLK Jr. Boulevard on the east, the Grand River to the south, and the Lansing city limits to the west. This community is known for homes featuring hand-carved interior woodwork, unique historic touches, and mature shade trees lining the neighborhood's winding streets.
As one of the safest neighborhoods in Michigan's capital city, the Westside has a strong sense of community, making it the ideal location for an Airbnb that will introduce newcomers to Lansing.
About TF Interiors
Teresa Fata launched her interior design firm, TF Interiors, in January 2021.
TF Interiors offers a variety of interior design packages, both virtual and in-person, to meet all price points and budgets. From room mood boards to a full-service package that handles everything from floor design to delivery coordination, this design company has flexible options to meet all needs.
Whether you want to update your primary residence with sleek new finishes or are looking for a high-yield fix-and-flip, TF Interiors handles all types of redesign projects.
Along with custom interior design services, TF Interiors also features an exclusive home decor and furniture catalog, with items hand-selected by Teresa that are guaranteed for their quality and excellent value. No cookie-cutter packages here—you'll be able to enjoy a remodel that truly reflects your unique style.
To learn more about the services TF Interiors offers or to book a package, please contact shoptfinteriors@gmail.com.
Media Relations
Teresa Fata
email us here