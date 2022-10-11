Foundry Sea to Sky begins offering services to young people

CANADA, October 11 - Young people in Squamish and surrounding areas can access much-needed mental-health and substance-use supports as Foundry Sea to Sky begins providing services.

Foundry Sea to Sky offers young people between 12 and 24 and their families free, confidential, age-friendly and supportive mental-health and substance-use services, as well as social and recreational programs to fit their unique needs. Foundry Sea to Sky is operated by Sea to Sky Community Services Society (SSCS) and will provide interim services at their own and throughout partner locations in Squamish as construction for the centre’s permanent site continues.

“Young people have been dealing with immense pressures and health challenges, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the toxic drug crisis and climate emergencies,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Foundry Sea to Sky will help many young people get the supports they need right in their own community.”

Currently, 13 Foundry centres are open throughout the province, including Vancouver-Granville, North Shore (North Vancouver), Campbell River, Ridge Meadows, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Prince George, Victoria, Penticton, Richmond, Terrace, Comox Valley and Langley.

“We recognize the growing need to reach young people and those who care for them across B.C. We are grateful to the Sea to Sky community for launching interim Foundry services so youth can find help now,” said Karen Tee, associate executive director, Foundry. “These interim services will also enable the many partners involved in Foundry Sea to Sky to start working together earlier for a smooth transition into their permanent space.”

The Province is providing annual funding for operations and services at Foundry Sea to Sky and also provided one-time funding of $800,000 for the establishment of the centre.

In addition to the Sea to Sky centre, eight new Foundry centres are in development in Burns Lake, East Kootenay (Cranbrook), Port Hardy, Surrey, Cariboo-Chilcotin (Williams Lake), Fort St. John, Tri-Cities and Kamloops. Foundry services can be accessed from anywhere in the province through the Foundry BC app, by phone or at: foundrybc.ca/virtual.

Enhancing supports for youth living with mental-health and substance-use needs is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s roadmap for building a comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care for British Columbians.

Quotes:

Jaye Russell, executive director, Sea to Sky Community Services Society –

“We know that youth in the Sea to Sky area experience mental-health concerns at rates above the provincial average. We also know that of those who reported concerns, almost half indicated they didn’t know where to go for help. It is critical to connect youth to services in our community as quickly as possible, while we await Foundry’s permanent home on Buckley Avenue. Local youth need these resources more than ever and I am so grateful to our staff, partners and funders for bringing Foundry services to the Sea to Sky corridor.”

Ali Hedberg, youth advisory committee member, Foundry Sea to Sky –

“We’re building a place where you aren’t in a box, a place you can be yourself and explore who you want to be, not just in school. Through Foundry drop-in programs like cooking, hiking, sports and social events, there’ll be opportunities to develop as a human in other ways and to find your purpose.”

Jodh Ghuman, youth advisory committee member, Foundry Sea to Sky –

“Having access to Foundry services is important to me because it will create a safe place for youth in the community to belong and express themselves. I am excited about youth having access to counsellors and valuable resources. Mental well-being is super important, especially for today’s youth. I have several friends who have struggled with mental health, and I hope the new Foundry services will become a valuable community resource for individuals who need support.”

