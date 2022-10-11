Mental-health, addictions support enhanced for young adults in Greater Vancouver

CANADA, October 11 - Young people throughout Greater Vancouver will have increased access to expanded, community-based mental-health and recovery programs.

The Province is investing $2 million for the Coast Mental Health Foundation to expand early intervention supports for young adults living with mental-health and substance-use issues. The funding will support new counselling services for young people, an outreach program located in Maple Ridge and other therapies, such as cognitive remediation support.

“Young people have been dealing with immense pressures and health challenges, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the toxic drug crisis and climate emergencies,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “With our funding, Coast Mental Health Foundation will get vital mental-health and recovery programs to more young people in Greater Vancouver.”

Coast Mental Health Foundation supports early intervention services for people 18 to 30 with mental-health and substance-use challenges. Service providers connect young adults with physicians, social workers and specialists, and young adults can also receive support from people with lived experience.

“We are grateful for the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions’ commitment to young people living with mental-health challenges,” said Isabela Zabava, executive director, Coast Mental Health Foundation. “Community-based mental-health programs delivered by Coast Mental Health are vital in helping young people stay out of hospital and thrive in the community. This investment allows us to support the development of new initiatives and expansion of existing ones to help more young people find success in their paths to recovery.”

Enhancing mental-health and substance-use supports is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s roadmap for building the comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care for British Columbians.

Quotes:

Melanie Mark, MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant –

“We know that the pandemic has meant young adults are unable to connect with each other as much as before. Coast Mental Health provides such important services for the young people in our community, bringing them together again through important partnerships.”

Kelly, a clubhouse member (not their real name) –

“The young adult program helped bridge the gap of aging out of other youth services I was attached to. It gives me a safe place to go during the day. I guess it makes me feel safe that I can get support when I need it. I learn that my goals can be broken down into smaller, attainable goals, so that I can actually achieve them instead of getting overwhelmed and just giving up. I get fed. It’s kind of like a tiny community. You get to learn social skills and meet new people.”

Quick Facts:

Coast Mental Health has 50 years of experience in providing specialized mental-health services.

More than 5,000 clients use Coast resources each year.

Learn More:

Coast Mental Health Foundation: https://www.coastmentalhealth.com/

Learn about A Pathway to Hope, government’s vision for mental-health and addictions care in B.C.: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021MMHA0049-001787

For low- and no-cost mental-health supports, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/managing-your-health/mental-health-substance-use/virtual-mental-health-supports