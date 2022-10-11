Province partners with Construction Association of PEI to expedite repairs to homes and businesses

CANADA, October 11 - The Province of Prince Edward Island is partnering with the Construction Association of PEI to help match Islanders who need contractors to make immediate repairs to their homes or businesses as a result of Hurricane Fiona with qualified contractors on Prince Edward Island and across the country.

“The Construction Association of PEI is working with Industry as a whole to ensure Islanders are getting the much needed help and resources from skilled tradespeople that not only have the skillset but the proper ability to protect their workers and customers as we work together to rebuild PEI one day at a time,” said Sam Sanderson, General Manager of the Construction Association of Prince Edward Island. “This program will help connect Islanders with skilled, professionals in the construction sector to expedite repairs to homes and businesses across the province.”

The Construction Association of PEI is making a call out to contractors on Prince Edward Island and across the country to register so that CAPEI can connect Islanders in need of repairs to their homes, businesses, or other structures as a result of Hurricane Fiona. Contractors must supply their business number, proof of liability insurance, and proof of workers compensation coverage. Likewise, Islanders who are struggling to find a contractor to complete repairs or restore their homes can register with CAPEI and they will connect you with qualified contractors who are willing to assist. Islanders wishing to register and be connected with a contractor should call 1-902-370-4357 (HELP) or email fionahelp@capei.ca. CAPEI will connect Islanders and contractors as soon as possible to fix damages such as water damages, leaking roofs, electrical damage or more.

“Hurricane Fiona has devastated our Island communities and caused significant damage to many homes that need immediate attention before the weather turns colder. Trying to find a skilled, professional contractor can be overwhelming and a worry that Islanders just don’t need during this time. I want to thank the Construction Association of PEI for partnering with us to make this experience easier for Islanders and for helping our province rebuild.” - Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson

In addition, the province is offering to assist in covering travel expenses and accommodations for individuals who are willing to come to Prince Edward Island to assist contractors to make immediate efforts to restore structures and buildings that were damaged by Hurricane Fiona. Individuals who are interested in coming to PEI, or contractors willing to send entire crews to Prince Edward Island should contact: contractors@capei.ca.



