Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with French Director General of Defense and National Security Stéphane Bouillon

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with French Director General of Defense and National Security Stéphane Bouillon. They reviewed our extensive and vital joint efforts to support Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and devastating war. The two shared their concerns about the DPRK’s ballistic missile launches. They also discussed developments in our combined work to counter weapons proliferation across the globe, as well as the importance of combatting climate change as a national security issue. The two also reviewed ongoing French-U.S. cooperation in space exploration.