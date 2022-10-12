Buildly Design & Construction, Inc. Announces 40% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Buildly Design & Construction, Inc., one of the most technologically advanced general contractors in the United States, announced 40% year-over-year growth in 2022. Buildly has been designing and building construction projects across Hospitality, Commercial, Industrial, Retail, Restaurant, Halls of Worship, and Multi-Family verticals since 2010.

As regulations and licensing requirements adapt towards environmental and ecological sustainability, Buildly has captured efficiencies by employing modern project management technology and strategy to deliver high quality real estate products during peak demand cycles in construction.

Buildly attributes its record annual growth success to its tenacious focus on implementation and utilization of bleeding edge software and construction tactics, making Buildly one of the most technologically advanced general contractors in the nation.

Buildly has a proven track record of creating architecturally innovative and cost effective pre-developed designs that are environmentally friendly, maximize energy efficiency, and save costs for clients.

Projects that Buildly has delivered in the past year include: New Construction, Renovations, Tenant Improvements, and Design Builds.

"Buildly has the privilege to collaborate with the best developers, commercial and industrial businesses, doctors, restaurateurs, and schools in the nation," says Matthew Blake MRE, CEO. "Our focus on the details combined with a team mentality, top-notch safety standard operating procedure, and project delivery success has produced repeat clientele, mutually aligned relationships, and treasured friendships."

Buildly Design & Construction, Inc. is a general contracting company that specializes in designing and developing commercial, industrial, retail, hospitality, and multi-family construction projects. Buildly is headquartered in Irvine, California and delivers projects throughout the United States. Buildly's team of architects and engineers collaborate with their clients to meet their specific design objectives while leveraging our expertise to create unparalleled value.

Matthew Blake MRE, CEO of Buildly Design & Construction, Inc. was born and raised in Orange County, California. Mr. Blake attended and graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor's degree in Commerce and Business Administration. He continued his education to receive his Real Estate Development Master's Degree from Georgetown University, graduating with honors. With 30 years of experience in the construction industry, Matthew Blake has been involved in a number of the most complex and highly sophisticated projects ever to have been undertaken in the western United States.