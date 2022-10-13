Submit Release
Mike Erickson says Oregon’s on the Wrong Track with the Economy

Erickson speaks out against policies that cause more inflation

Mike Erickson says liberal policies have caused gas prices to continue to spike in Oregon Avg. prices in Portland are up 84 cents per gallon from one month ago

Let's say what inflation is: a tax on America's families.”
— Mike Erickson
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Erickson, Republican candidate for Oregon's 6th Congressional District, spoke out today against liberal policies causing Americans to suffer under inflation and rising fuel costs.

Gas prices continue to spike in Oregon. Average prices in Portland are now up to 84 cents per gallon from one month ago. Portland gas prices range from $5.25 to $6.27 per gallon.

Erickson is a supply chain expert who negotiates shipping contracts for companies such as John Deere, LEGO, and Harley Davidson. He sees how increasing fuel prices negatively impact his clients. "When shipping prices soar, the prices of all goods increase," Erickson explains.

Courtney Parella, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, commented, "Oregon drivers can't afford Democrats' war on American energy independence. Erickson's opponent, Democrat Andrea Salinas' anti-energy agenda, will only make it worse," she adds.

When asked about inflation, Erickson said, "Let's say what inflation is: a tax on America's families. Incompetence by politicians and out-of-control spending policies have led to record inflation. Families are seeing massive price increases at the grocery store and gas pump. We must contain spending and bring back energy independence to America." He added that the United States shouldn't rely on other countries for its energy.

See more details on his positions and solutions on www.MikeEricksonforCongress.org.

About Mike Erickson: Mike Erickson is the founder and President of AFMS in Tigard. AFMS is a supply chain and logistics consulting firm serving customers for over 30 years. He resides in Clackamas County with his wife (a nurse) and two children. He is the Republican candidate in the race for U.S. Representative in Oregon's sixth Congressional District, which includes parts of Washington, Yamhill, Polk, and Marion Counties. This is the first time in 40 years that Oregon has added an additional seat in the U.S. House. www.MikeEricksonforCongress.org.

