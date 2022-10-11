Aroma Retail’s New Essential Oil Blends – Feel The Fragrance
The Comprehensive 12-Piece Collection Makes You Feel Good, Inside And Out
"Self-care is a topic that will never go away, and now is the perfect time to offer meaningful, yet simple gifts for the holiday season,""LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Luxury Scenting company, Aroma Retail, reveals 12 new Essential Oil Blends ahead of the holiday shopping season. The Las Vegas small business is well-known for its collection of signature resort scents and unique fragrance libraries while maintaining a sustainable and eco-friendly scenting standard.
— Cristina Reding, Owner and President
“Self-care is a topic that will never go away, and now is the perfect time to offer meaningful, yet simple gifts for the holiday season,” said Cristina Reding, Owner and President of Aroma Retail. “A little goes a long way, and now you can take DIY routines to the next level. I even made my own hand sanitizer spray with it this morning.” The new essential oils are a first for the brand, after firmly establishing a grasp in the industry with their 90+ organic and hypoallergenic Fragrance Oils used in all other products.
Essential Oils Blends:
Lavender (with eucalyptus and violet leaf)
Orange (with Lemongrass and Rose)
Bergamot (with grapefruit and sandalwood)
Clary Sage (with chamomile and sandalwood)
Cinnamon (with sage and orange)
Ylang-Ylang (with violet leaf and eucalyptus)
Frankincense (with sandalwood and geranium)
Eucalyptus (with sage and peppermint)
Sandalwood (with sage and cardamom)
Lemon (with ginger and frankincense)
Peppermint (with lavender and jasmine)
Rosemary (with sage and peppermint)
Essential Oil Blends are available only on AromaRetail.com and at the world-famous Smelly Bar, which is their headquarters in Las Vegas, NV. The Smelly bar is open to the public for buyers to purchase scenting solutions such as Fragrance Oils, Scented Candles, Wax Melts, Linen Sprays, Room Sprays, and Reed Diffusers. Each of these carries subtle, yet clever ways to address malodors while providing its own ambiance of home décor.
About Aroma Retail
Aroma Retail is a home and business scenting company based in Las Vegas, well-known for its collection of signature resort scents and unique fragrance libraries. Every scent is available with aroma diffusion machines, room sprays, linen sprays, reed diffusers, and hand-poured candles. Scent Your Space today at AromaRetail.com.
