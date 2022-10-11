Submit Release
Flow Capital Announces First Cash Dividend of $0.0718 per share on Series A Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, announces that the Company’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.0718 per Series A Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Shares”), payable on October 15, 2022, to holders of record of Preferred Shares as at September 30, 2022. The Dividend represents the dividend payable on the Preferred Shares for the period from June 28, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

This dividend is designated by the Company to be an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

The declaration and payment of dividends on the Preferred Shares is at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company and any future declaration of dividends on the Preferred Shares will depend on the Company’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the board of directors of the Company.

About Flow Capital 

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit  www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.
Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


