Suspect Sought in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 1700 Block of Church Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Third Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in the 1700 block of Church Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and then made unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is a described as a black male with a dark complexion. The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.