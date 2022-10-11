Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 7:45 pm, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. There were no reported injuries.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 37 year-old Terrance Dewayne Mason, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

