Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,711 in the last 365 days.

Join MDC staff on mentored youth deer hunts Oct. 29-30 in Callaway and Boone counties

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites youth deer hunters on a mentored hunt Oct. 29-30 at either Prairie Fork Conservation Area (CA) or Charles Green CA. The anticipated start time for this event will be 5:30 a.m., depending on the sunrise. Participants should plan to hunt all day or until a deer is harvested.

The first weekend of early youth portion firearms deer season in Missouri is Oct. 29-30. This free event will be for those ages 11-15 that qualify for the youth firearms season.

Participants are not required to have completed a hunter education course prior to the event as hunter education will be offered to participants. Each hunter will need to have purchased a youth hunting permit prior to the event. Permits can be purchased at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g.

It is important that the hunters dress for the weather as this will be a long day outdoors. Multiple layers are recommended based on the weather forecast.

To sign up for this mentored hunt, contact MDC Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards at Ashley.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov or at 573-522-4115 ext. 3420. Spots for this event are limited.

Prairie Fork CA is located in Callaway County and Charles Green CA is located in Boone County.

You just read:

Join MDC staff on mentored youth deer hunts Oct. 29-30 in Callaway and Boone counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.