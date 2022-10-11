ICED names DoIT as Outstanding State Agency of the Year

ILLINOIS, October 11 - Interagency Committee on Employees with Disabilities (ICED) promotes increased opportunity for employees with disabilities in state government





SPRINGFIELD - The Interagency Committee on Employees with Disabilities (ICED) recognized the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) as their Outstanding Agency of the Year.





"At DoIT, we are focused on improving accessibility for employees and residents and have made it a priority to ensure success in an increasingly digital world," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Secretary & State CIO Jennifer Ricker. "We are humbled to receive this wonderful honor and will continue this work with an emphasis on long-term, systemic improvements and solutions."





DoIT delivers technology and telecommunication services to state government agencies, boards, and commissions. In furtherance of its mission, DoIT implements innovative and effective solutions in recognition that access to government services increasingly occurs virtually. From improved video conferencing capabilities with closed captioning and screen reader notifications, DoIT has made significant progress in enhancing IT access for state employees and residents.





Earlier this year, Secretary Ricker's vision of establishing an Office of Information Accessibility was realized. DoIT has hired the state's first Chief Information Accessibility Officer, who will serve as the primary authority in ensuring the accessibility of information and information systems for people with disabilities, as well as maintaining compliance with state and federal accessibility requirements. By focusing on constructive partnerships with disability advocates, employees and residents with disabilities and private-sector partners, DoIT has improved accessibility in ways that will benefit people with disabilities for years to come.



