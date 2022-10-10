Montgomery County Council Meets on Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. for Continued Deliberations on Thrive 2050

MARYLAND, October 10 - For Immediate Release: Monday, October 10, 2022

Also on October 11: Council to hold ninth annual Hispanic Heritage Month commemoration

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with a proclamation presentation by Council Vice President Evan Glass to recognize World Homeless Day.

The morning session will conclude with a commemoration celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, presented by Councilmember Nancy Navarro, Council President Gabe Albornoz and the full Council. The commemoration will begin at 11:30 a.m.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Thrive Montgomery 2050

Briefing: The Council will hold a wrap-up worksession to conduct a comprehensive review of Thrive Montgomery 2050. Beginning at 9:35 a.m., the Council is scheduled to discuss Executive branch department comments on the Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050 and follow up on Council requests made during review of the three new chapters to the plan. The worksession may continue at 2 p.m., if additional time is needed.

The Council is expected to continue to review the entire PHED Committee Draft of Thrive Montgomery 2050 during an additional Council meeting on October 25. Thrive Montgomery 2050 sets a vision for the County and encompasses broad, countywide policy recommendations for land use, zoning, housing, the economy, equity, transportation, parks and open space, the environment and historic resources. In addition, it contains the text and supporting maps for a comprehensive amendment to the current General Plan for the County.

At the October 4 and October 11 Council meetings, Councilmembers proposed additional changes to the Thrive Montgomery 2050 document including changes to the new chapters about racial equity and social justice, economic competitiveness and environmental health and resilience. These chapters were added after gathering feedback from community members.

Additional information can be found on the Council’s Thrive Montgomery 2050 resource page.

Amendment to the County Government’s FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and Supplemental Appropriation #23-13 to the FY23 Capital Budget Montgomery County Government Department of Recreation, Cost Sharing: MCG (CIP No. 720601), $5,000,000

Briefing: The Council will hold a worksession on a $5 million amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and supplemental appropriation to the FY23 capital budget for the Montgomery County Government cost sharing CIP project. Appropriation for this project will fund the renovation of the former Montgomery County Animal Shelter and CASA, Inc. offices in Rockville.

Legislative Session

Bill 27-22, Administration - Inspector General - Powers and Duties

Introduction: Bill 27-22 is being introduced by the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee after consulting with the County’s inspector general. The bill would update outdated sections of the Montgomery County Code to comply with state law changes and empower the County's inspector general to align budget requests to work plan items. It also explicitly mandates the ability to conduct compliance audits and clarifies that all employees must comply with information or document requests from the inspector general. Additionally, it provides protection for anyone, including residents, against retaliation for making a report to the inspector general.

Under Maryland law, the investigatory authority for both the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and WSSC Water rests with their inspector generals. Montgomery County’s inspector general lacks authority over these bi-county agencies based on the County’s successful advocacy at the state level for dedicated oversight. The proposed language in the bill reflects this reality.

The Council’s public hearing on Bill 27-22 is scheduled for Nov. 1.

District Council Session

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-07, Residential Multi-Use Low Density, R-30 - Optional Method Development

Review and vote expected: The Council will hold a worksession and is expected to vote on Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-07, Residential Multi-Use Low Density, R-30 - Optional Method Development, which would amend the optional method development standards in the R-30 zone for apartment buildings that provide at least 30 percent Moderately Priced Dwelling Units (MPDUs). It will also add standards for common open space under optional method development.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-08, Commercial/Residential Zones - MPDUs

Review and vote expected: The Council will hold a worksession and is expected to vote on ZTA 22-08, Commercial/Residential Zones – MPDUs, which would clarify the Council’s intent that the MPDU provisions apply in the Commercial/Residential (CRN) Zone and require site plan approval for projects that develop under Section 4.5.2.C. in the CRN Zone.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-09, Accessory Structures - Use Standards

Review and vote expected: The Council will hold a worksession and is expected to vote on ZTA 22-09, Accessory Structures - Use Standards, which would create standards for pool enclosures, including allowing a cumulative footprint of up to 1,200 square feet if the property contains a pool enclosure.

Proposed Closed Session

The Council is scheduled to hold a closed session to consult with counsel to obtain legal advice pursuant to Maryland Code, General Provisions Article §3-305(b)(7); and §3-305(b)(8) to consult with staff, consultants, or other individuals about pending or potential litigation. Topic is pending litigation involving the County.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Oct. 11, which is available on the Council website.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council recommends that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.