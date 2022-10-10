County Council Seeks Applicants for Nominating Committee for Board of Trustees of Montgomery College

MARYLAND, October 10 - For Immediate Release: Monday, October 10, 2022

Application Deadline is Friday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 10, 2022 - The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants for the Nominating Committee for the Board of Trustees of Montgomery College. The term of Ms. Lloyd-White expired in Sept. 2022, and she has indicated that she will apply for reappointment.

Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

The committee consists of two members appointed by the County Executive, one by the Montgomery College Alumni Association and two by the County Council. The current Council representatives on the committee are Kenneth Jones and Althea Lloyd-White. The terms are for two years. The Nominating Committee was established by state law and has no limit to the number of terms members can serve.

The committee reviews applications for vacancies on the Board of Trustees of Montgomery College and submits recommendations to the Governor, who makes the appointment. Approximately three committee meetings are held each year. Meeting dates and locations are arranged at the convenience of the entire committee. In the past, the committee chairperson has requested that committee members also attend several Board of Trustees meetings.

Officers or employees of Montgomery College, or persons otherwise subject to the authority of the college, are not eligible for appointment to the committee. Also ineligible are officers of any board or agency of the State of Maryland; officers of Montgomery County or any board or agency of Montgomery County; and officers of any municipality located in Montgomery County, or any board or agency of any municipality located in Montgomery County.

County residents who have knowledge of, and an interest in, meeting higher education needs of the County, and who have demonstrated an active interest in civic affairs are encouraged to apply.

Applicants should send a letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than four pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, to Council President Gabe Albornoz, via email to County.Council@MontgomeryCountyMD.gov or by mail to County Council Office, Stella B. Werner Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, MD, 20850.

Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Letters of application and resumes are made public as part of the appointment process (personal contact information is redacted). Any interviews held are open to the public and will be televised, streamed live and available on YouTube and Facebook.

