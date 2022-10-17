2 New Diabetes Drugs are set to become Weight Loss Game-Changers
Semaglutide (brand name Ozempic) & Tirzepitide -(brand name Mounjaro) approved for the treatment of diabetes are set to become weight loss game-changers
You can't help someone up a hill, without getting closer to the top yourself -”TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two new medications, previously approved for diabetes, are set to become weight loss game changers.
— Joey Dweck
Last year FDA the approved a new drug, brand name Ozempic, for chronic weight management. It's first first since 2014.
Recently the FDA has fast tracked a 2nd drug, brand name Mounjaro, to be used for chronic weight management
Mounjaro has compared heavily to Ozempic (semaglutide) from Novo Nordisk, which is currently the most effective FDA-approved diabetes medication that also supports weight loss.
Most research results continue to tout Mounjaro as more effective than Ozempic across the board. Novo Nordisk notes that their studies on Ozempic weren’t as long as Lilly’s study on Mounjaro, making the comparison of weight loss a mismatch.
Novo Nordisk also reports fewer digestive side effects and a higher overall tolerance for Ozempic compared to Mounjaro.
About WeightLossBuddy
WeightLossBuddy is the largest community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.
Its new and improved app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, and
at the same time learning from their experience.
Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connect
with people who have similar interests and goals.
Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.
Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at
achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.
In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community
reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement
and motivation.
In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”
interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.
What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.
Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.
The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,
WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.
It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey.
The new 100% FREE weight loss support app gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.
Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.
Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.
Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.
Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app!
WHY the NEW WEIGHTLOSSBUDDY APP?
Users can now:
- add current and target weight
- find a buddy and get support
- share photos and weight loss progress
- connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies
- comment and like on posts
- track daily weight
This New 100% FREE App can be found in both the iOS and Google Play stores.
It has the ability to transform people's lives.
Joey Dweck
Weight Loss Buddy
+1 917-841-2521
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Welcome to the weightlossbuddy App
Joey Dweck
Weight loss Buddy
+1 917-841-2521
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Welcome to Weight Loss Buddy