Kantor & Kantor, LLP Files Complaint Against Kaiser Health Plan
The complaint alleges Breach of Contract, Breach of the Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing, and Violation of California Civil Code Section 3428NORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP announced they filed the complaint in the Superior Court for the State of California, County of Los Angeles on September 26, 2022. The complaint alleges that Kaiser Foundation Health Plan did not have a surgeon with the qualifications to remove the plaintiff’s large cancerous tumor and refused to pay for the surgery to be performed by an expert at UCLA.
The plaintiff was forced to pay out of pocket for the expensive and lifesaving surgery and seeks reimbursement and other damages from Kaiser.
“Patients are entitled to have confidence that their doctors are qualified to treat them and that they will not ‘die on the table during surgery’,” said Cari M. Schwartz, partner attorney at Kantor & Kantor. “Health insurers should offer patients peace of mind. Nobody should be forced to proceed with treatment with an unqualified doctor so the insurer can save money by keeping the treatment in their network.” Ms. Schwartz specializes in representing clients who have been denied health benefits.
To read the complaint, click on this link: Case 22STCV31510
About Kantor & Kantor, LLP
Kantor & Kantor, LLP was established in 2004 in Northridge, CA, as a plaintiff-only law firm that represents policyholders on ERISA and insurance bad faith matters. With 6 offices along the west coast, Kantor & Kantor lawyers are nationally recognized for their years of expertise in handling complex appeals and litigation against insurance companies over long term disability, life, long term care, health, property & casualty, and pension benefits.
