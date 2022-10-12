Infinity Rehab Partners with Valley Convalescent and Rehabilitation
WATSONVILLE, CA., UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab, a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to partner with and provide skilled nursing therapy services for Valley Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center as of October 3, 2022.
Valley Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center prides themselves on being privately-owned and operated since 1962. The community offers 59 beds serving short- and long-term care residents. The community features a vibrant, busy activities calendar, with events like coffee socials and movie nights. They also have beautiful grounds complete with lemon trees, monthly barbecues, and visiting areas, among many other amenities.
With the addition of this new contract, Infinity Rehab expands their existing therapy services in the state of California. This is also their first contract in Watsonville. Infinity Rehab offers flexible therapy program options for SNF operators. They are proud of their evidence-based therapy knowledge, expertise, and outstanding clinical outcomes.
“We’re proud to extend Infinity Rehab’s therapy services with Valley Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center,” said Stacey Turner, Vice President of Operations. “Our mission aligns with their community, and I look forward to seeing our partnership grow.”
Rob Ditlevsen, Administrator for Valley Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center, is equally excited about this new venture.
“We’re thrilled to offer therapy services from Infinity Rehab in our center,” noted Ditlevsen. “I am confident the therapists will continue our mission of offering quality care with compassion and kindness.”
Infinity Rehab is proud to partner with Valley Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center as Infinity Rehab therapists continually strive to live by their core mission of setting the standard in rehabilitation for successful aging by delivering the best of science with the art of caring. Learn more about Infinity Rehab on their Facebook page and Valley Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center on their website.
About Infinity Rehab
Founded in 1999 and based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab is a leading provider of occupational, physical, and speech therapy services in skilled nursing facilities, assisted, independent, and memory care facilities, hospitals, and patients' homes. Infinity Rehab is your "one-stop shop" for therapy services, including contract therapy, therapy management, outpatient therapy, and wellness programs. Through the leadership of industry-recognized experts, Infinity Rehab serves over 200 customers across 18 states. In addition, Infinity Rehab has been proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, please visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg Rd, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97013
Infinity Rehab
Infinity Rehab
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other