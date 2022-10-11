Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI / FIPO / Possession of Narcotics

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4008010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Trooper Davidson                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: October 11, 2022 at approximately 1416 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: P&H Truck Stop, Newbury

VIOLATION: DUI, False Information to Police, Possession of a Controlled Substance

 

ACCUSED: Jerad Milgrim                                               

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 11, 2022 at approximately 1416 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported intoxicated male in a vehicle at the P&H Truck Stop in Newbury. Troopers arrived and located Jerad Milgrim (45), and through the course of the investigation signs of impairment were observed. Milgrim was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

 

During a search of Milgrim, loose prescription medications were located on his person that he was not prescribed. Milgrim also implicated another person of driving, which was found to be untrue.

 

Milgrim was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion he was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the above charges and brought to NERCF for detoxification.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    10/26/22 at 0800 hours        

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:      NERCF

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

