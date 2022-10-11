County Line Road Bridge to Reopen Next Week, New Construction Stage Begins to Improve the Highway in Warrington, Horsham Townships

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the bridge carrying County Line Road over a tributary to Little Neshaminy Creek is scheduled to reopen on Monday, October 17, following its replacement under a project to rebuild and improve a 3.1-mile section of the highway in Warrington Township, Bucks County and Horsham Township, Montgomery County. The bridge had been closed since construction began in April 2022 to replace the deteriorating masonry arch structure.



The bridge reopening will mark the end of Stage 3 construction on the $11.2 million corridor improvement project. Stage 4 construction will rebuild and raise the elevation of a section of County Line Road to enhance safety and drainage.

Beginning Monday, October 17, through early spring 2023, County Line Road will be closed and detoured between Park Road and Bradford Road. Motorists will be directed to use the same detour as the current bridge closure: Lower State Road, Street Road and Route 611 (Easton Road). The closure will be implemented once the County Line Road bridge reopens between Park Road and Fairmount Avenue.

During the six-month closure between Park Road and Bradford Road, local eastbound County Line Road traffic will be permitted to turn right onto Park Road; however, Park Road motorists will only be permitted to turn left onto County Line Road. Local access will be maintained on County Line Road for all residents and businesses.



Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will:

Widen and resurface County Line Road to provide a uniform pattern of two 11-foot travel lanes and five-foot shoulders;

Replace the County Line Road bridge over a tributary to Little Neshaminy Creek;

Upgrade traffic signals;

Install new guiderail;

Perform drainage improvements;

Install ADA curb ramps; and

Perform other miscellaneous operations to enhance safety and travel for the motoring public.



The purpose of this project is to address inconsistencies along the corridor, such as varying lane and shoulder widths, areas with poor sight distance, sporadic turn lanes, and areas of poor pavement in order to provide motorists with a roadway designed to modern travel and safety standards.

James D. Morrissey, Inc., of Philadelphia, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in summer 2026.

For more information on the project, visit the County Line Road Improvement Project webpage.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

