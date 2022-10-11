BREAKING NEWS: Việt Nam elected member of UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025

NEW YORK, VIETNAM, October 11 - Việt Nam was elected to become a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the term 2023-2025, at a session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday in New York, Vietnam News Agency correspondents at the United Nations report.

The 14 new members of the Human Rights Council will serve a three-year term, beginning in January 2023.

The election results show that Việt Nam's active participation in the activities of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Việt Nam 's strong commitments and efforts on the promotion and protection of human rights have been recognized, trusted and appreciated by the international community.

With its new role at the United Nations Human Rights Council, Việt Nam will have the opportunity to contribute to the promotion of all human rights on the basis of objectivity, cooperation and dialogue.

Việt Nam will have a stronger voice on key issues of the United Nations as well as of the international community, such as the implementation of the 2030 Agenda on sustainable development, response to climate change, migration, protection and promotion of the rights of women, children, persons with disabilities, minorities and migrants, particularly during humanitarian crises or armed conflict worldwide.

This is the second time Vietnam has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council. In 2013, Vietnam was elected for the first time to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2014-2016 term.VNS