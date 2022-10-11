Guggenheim Investments Named U.S. Fixed-Income Manager of the Year at the 2022 Insurance Asset Risk North Americas Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, has been named U.S. Fixed-Income Manager of the Year as part of the 2022 Insurance Asset Risk North Americas Awards.



The annual Insurance Asset Risk North Americas Awards celebrate the importance and breadth of the insurance asset management business. Insurance Asset Risk magazine’s Americas Awards formally recognize the best in insurance asset management in the Americas market, appraised by an independent panel of judges comprising senior industry experts from across the Americas, chosen for their knowledge, objectivity, and credibility by Insurance Asset Risk’s editors. The judges assessed 16 categories in all.1

“We are honored to be recognized as U.S. Fixed-Income Manager of the Year by Insurance Asset Risk magazine,” said Scott Minerd, Chairman of Guggenheim Investments and Guggenheim Partners Global Chief Investment Officer. “Guggenheim’s fixed-income management business was founded on service to insurance clients, and we have grown our business not just through our portfolio management performance but also our deep understanding of the business needs of insurance companies. This award validates our success and the success of our clients.”

Guggenheim Investments specializes in insurance asset management: $137 billion of our total $228 billion in assets under management are general account assets that we manage for insurance clients. More than 250 investment professionals are engaged in the management of assets across fixed income, equities, and alternatives.

Anne Walsh, CIO for Fixed Income at Guggenheim Investments, said, “Before I joined Guggenheim in 2007, I was chief investment officer of an insurance company and a client of the firm. Guggenheim differentiated itself with their industry knowledge and I was so impressed that I decided to join their team. Guggenheim’s approach is to view ourselves as partners to our insurance clients, and our portfolio management and service is based on our shared understanding of the specific regulatory, accounting, and capital requirements of these companies. This results in our developing risk mitigation and diversification solutions that can even include creating investments that help meet a client’s objectives. In constructing portfolios for insurance companies, we focus on income, which is of primary importance to most insurance companies, as well as how investments move in concert with liabilities, which is of particular importance to life companies.”

Guggenheim Investments credits its unique Investment Process, grounded in behavioral finance, with its success in fixed-income asset management. The primary lesson of behavioral finance is that investors embrace avoidance of loss over returns, a value that resonates with insurance companies that derive their competitive strength and financial success from a well-defended capital position. With this objective as a starting point, Guggenheim’s fixed-income portfolios are managed by a systematic, disciplined, team-based investment process designed to mitigate behavioral biases and lead to better decision making and potential outcomes. Our core competencies in credit, structured products, and due diligence lead us to parts of the fixed-income market that are not fully included in the popular benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, a key component in our ability to seek the long-term objectives of our insurance clients.

Walsh said, “We believe our ability to potentially uncover value in securities outside of the traditional benchmark-driven framework informs our active management capabilities and puts our clients in the best position to pursue compelling risk-adjusted return opportunities. Our investment philosophy and process is organized to serve insurance companies, and we are grateful to be recognized among our peers by Insurance Asset Risk.”

For more information, please visit http://www.guggenheiminvestments.com.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $228 billion2 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 250+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

About Insurance Asset Risk

Insurance Asset Risk is a global source of news and analysis on insurers’ strategic asset allocation, their investment strategies, and relationship with asset manager both in-house and external. Insurance Asset Risk is published by Field Gibson Media - a specialist business-to-business financial publisher based in London. Field Gibson Media also publishes InsuranceERM.com, environmental-finance.com and corporatedisclosures.org.

Important Notices and Disclosures

1. The award was announced on 10.11.2022 for the period 12–18 months prior to 6.30.2022. This is a subjective recognition based on Guggenheim’s 200-word summary of why it should win followed by an 800-word essay on what sets it apart in the insurance industry with specific examples including articles geared toward the insurance industry, its response to COVID-19, and performance data of its Core Fixed Income strategy designed for insurance companies. Guggenheim was chosen among four entrants. There was no fee to enter. Compensation was provided to Insurance Asset Risk for the rights to reprints of the award announcement.

2. Guggenheim Investments assets under management are as of 6.30.2022 and include leverage of $18.3bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management. Guggenheim Investments is not affiliated with WealthManagement.com or Informa PLC. Securities are offered through Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, which is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in fixed-income instruments are subject to the possibility that interest rates could rise, causing their values to decline. High yield and unrated debt securities are at a greater risk of default than investment grade bonds and may be less liquid, which may increase volatility.

This material is distributed or presented for informational or educational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation of any particular security, strategy, or investment product, or as investing advice of any kind. This material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. The content contained herein is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

This material contains opinions of the author, but not necessarily those of Guggenheim Partners, LLC, or its subsidiaries. The opinions contained herein are subject to change without notice. Forward looking statements, estimates, and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary and non-proprietary research and other sources. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but are not assured as to accuracy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is neither representation nor warranty as to the current accuracy of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information. No part of this material may be reproduced or referred to in any form, without express written permission of Guggenheim Partners, LLC.

