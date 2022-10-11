Garrett Motion to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on Wednesday October 26, 2022

/EIN News/ -- ROLLE, Switzerland, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX, GTXAP), a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, before the open of market trading.



Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET. To view the press release, presentation and SEC filings or to listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.garrettmotion.com.

For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register here: Garrett Q3 Conference Call Registration.

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. A replay of the webcast will be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of Garrett Motion website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with gasoline, diesel and hybrid turbo technologies, hydrogen fuel cell applications and software solutions used in passenger vehicles as well as on and off-highway commercial vehicles. Garrett’s cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become cleaner, more efficient and connected. Our offering of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

