October 11, 2022 - Defendant in Cross Country Methamphetamine Conspiracy Sentenced
Defendant in Cross Country Methamphetamine Conspiracy Sentenced
Sally Carr Trafficked Methamphetamine from California into Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. – A former California woman, who recently relocated to Southwest Virginia, was sentenced today to 87 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges.
Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Va., formerly of Pomona, Calf., pled guilty in June 2022 to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
According to court documents, law enforcement began an investigation concerning the distribution of crystal ice methamphetamine by Carr and co-defendant Guy Benjamin Bowman in early 2021. The investigation revealed Carr and Bowman trafficked crystal ice methamphetamine from Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills, Calf., into various locations in Southwest Virginia for redistribution. The organization operated primarily in Washington County from January 1, 2021, through April 6, 2022. Arrests on March 22, 2022, resulted in the seizure of over two pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine.
Bowman was convicted following a jury trial in July 2022 and is scheduled for sentencing on November 28, 2022.
United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement today.
The investigation of this case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Virginia State Police, and task force officers from both the Lebanon Police Department and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Special Assistant United States Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Virginia Assistant Attorney General assigned to the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, and Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer are prosecuting the case for the United States.
