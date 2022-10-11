Valyōu Furniture Opens First Los Angeles Showroom in the Renowned Chinatown District Following a Year of Continued Growth

The curated selection of over 10,000 pieces premieres on the West Coast with original offerings from acclaimed designers.

Valyōu Furniture announces its first California showroom in the Chinatown district, part of its continued expansion to cater to consumers looking for the latest trends from acclaimed designers. The storefront boasts an expertly designed showroom stocked with in-demand and hard-to-find furniture items.

Valyōu's Los Angeles offers art-inspired, boutique shopping in the eclectic downtown neighborhood known for distinct architecture, famous cuisine, trendy pop-ups and destination shopping. This marks the fourth storefront for the Hawaii-based company and the second on the mainland following its Las Vegas showroom opening this past winter.

To represent their commitment to on-trend, unique furnishings, Valyōu made intentional design and architectural choices to their showroom through the work of award-winning architect Miona Mijic. With a canvas of 3,000 square feet, Miona begins the customer experience with an open commercial-style concept. The journey leads through cohesive vignettes representing each of Valyōu's six brands.

"We see that our area of strongest customer support is in California, so that's where we want to be," said Shaul Rappaport, Co-Founder of Valyōu Furniture. "It's our goal to make furniture shopping an easy and pleasant experience. We're bringing our products to the people that love them. Stop in to browse or make a day of exploring the neighborhood. We're here to make design dreams come true, making it easy for anyone to create beautiful spaces."

After years of involvement in the furniture and home goods industry, the owners of Valyōu Furniture set out to create a single place where consumers could find high-end luxury and lifestyle brands with a niche selection of design choices, superior finishes and materials and innovation in patent design. All of this was rooted in a desire to offer accessible products and top-of-the-line service. Valyōu Furniture markets collections and products that are on-trend and at the height of consumer interest.

Valyōu Los Angeles is located at 676 N Spring St. and is open daily. For more information, visit http://www.valyoufurniture.com/pages/los-angeles-california.

About Valyōu Furniture:

Valyōu Furniture changes the way people buy furniture to create an experience that focuses on what's important to each consumer. Valyōu makes design dreams come true by curating a selection of over 10,000 items from acclaimed designers so anyone can create beautiful spaces with the latest trends.

