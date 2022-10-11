Submit Release
Global Extractable & Leachable Testing Services Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Bio-Safe Medical Devices Fuels Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Extractable & Leachable Testing Services Market, By Product Tested (Container Materials/ Packaging, Single-Use, Medical Devices, Biopharmaceuticals/ Biologicals, Others), By Technique, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global extractable & leachable testing services market is projected to register CAGR growth in the forecast years, 2023-2027, on account of growth factors like rising concerns regarding packaging and storage of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. Increasing demand for bio-safe medical devices and the compatibility of the pharmaceutical container closure system are further driving the growth of the global extractable & leachable testing services market in the upcoming five years.

Expanding Pharma Industry Promises Market Growth

Rapidly growing investments and finances in the research sector drive the growth of the global extractable & leachable testing services market in the upcoming five years. Increasing instances of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and lifestyle diseases have increased the demands for advancement in pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Although the requirement for the prolonged prescription of pharmaceuticals demands better storage and containers advancement such that post-manufacture and container toxicity could be avoided.

The governments and other authoritative bodies are actively investing in pharmaceutical development and advancing their container closure systems, thereby aiding the growth of the global extractable & leachable testing services market in the next five years. In the United States alone, over USD539 billion nominal spending on medicine was done in the year 2020. Moreover, the increasing value of the pharmaceutical industry in the world further supports the fact that further investments would substantiate the growth of the global extractable and leachable testing services market in the future five years. The global pharmaceutical industry was valued at USD1.27 trillion in the year 2020.

Report Scope:

In this report, global extractable & leachable testing services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Extractable & Leachable Testing Services Market, By Product Tested:

  • Container Materials/ Packaging
  • Single-Use
  • Medical Devices
  • Biopharmaceuticals/ Biologicals
  • Others

Extractable & Leachable Testing Services Market, By Technique:

  • Spectrometry
  • Spectroscopy
  • Total Organic Carbon
  • Conductivity
  • Others

Extractable & Leachable Testing Services Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Mexico
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Type Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Extractables & Leachable Testing Services Market

4. Voice of Customer

5. Executive Summary

6. Global Extractables & Leachable Testing Services Market Outlook

7. North America Extractables & Leachable Testing Services Market Outlook

8. Europe Extractables & Leachable Testing Services Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Extractables & Leachable Testing Services Market Outlook

10. South America Extractables & Leachable Testing Services Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Extractables & Leachable Testing Services Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • SGS S.A.
  • Intertek Group plc
  • ALS Limited
  • Smithers MSE Limited
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • Toxikon Corp. (LabCorp)
  • Avomeen, LLC
  • Sartorius AG
  • Pacific BioLabs Inc.
  • Dalton Pharma Services

