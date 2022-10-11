monday.com Expands Its Asia Pacific and Japan Presence with Local Tokyo Team and Channel Partner Growth

The establishment of a new office and a local team in Tokyo demonstrates monday.com's commitment to the Japanese market

monday.com Ltd. MNDY ("monday.com"), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has expanded its global presence into Japan with an office in Marunouchi, Tokyo. The company celebrated this milestone with a press event at the Andaz Tokyo, that included presentations by Dean Swan, monday.com Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan, and Koji Watanabe, monday.com Japan Country Manager.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006091/en/

In the last couple of years, monday.com has experienced an increase of 187% in annual recurring revenue in Japan from 2021 to 2022, and currently services more than 500 paying customers in the region. The monday.com Work OS is fully localized in Japanese. The company also announced its appointment of Mr. Koji Watanabe as the new Country Manager for Japan. Mr. Watanabe leads a team that is currently focused on customer success, marketing, sales and partnerships in the region.

monday.com is already working with several well-known local partners such as Hitachi Solutions, NTT DATA Global Solutions Corporation, Gaprise, TalentA Corp., and others to increase its local customer base in Japan, and has obtained some well-known local customers such as Eisai Co., Ltd, Kumon Institute Education Co. Ltd., Moneytree, and many more. Additionally, to further support channel growth, monday.com is building its own partner infrastructure and fostering a self-sufficient ecosystem, underpinned by strategic partnerships in the region. To date, monday.com has partnered with over 150 channel partners operating in over 45 countries across the globe.

"It's an exciting time for monday.com as we continue to grow our presence in the Asia Pacific and Japan region with our business launch in Tokyo and Singapore," says Mr. Dean Swan, monday.com Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan. "We are looking forward to working with our customers and partners in Japan, helping boost their team's alignment, efficiency, and productivity in their business."

monday.com recently conducted a survey of over 1,000 Japanese workers in order to better understand the local progress of digital transformation in the area. Approximately 60% of respondents felt that their companies were not making enough effort to improve business efficiencies and embrace the digital transformation that is happening around the world, and that implementing too many types of software caused further inefficiencies. However, 42.9% of respondents articulated that "task management" software has a positive influence on the improvement of business efficiencies, including increased communication amongst teams.

"This data presents an exciting opportunity as the digital transformation continues to spread across the region and low-code/no-code software becomes more integrated in the workplace," says Mr. Koji Watanabe, monday.com Country Manager for Japan. "Workers are clearly expressing their need for a more efficient and flexible work environment, with solutions that will help them better achieve operational efficiency and improved work-life balance. At monday.com, this is exactly the service we look forward to providing to enterprise companies across Japan and beyond."

Visit the monday.com Official Japanese website: https://monday.com/lang/ja/.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev, Warsaw, Sydney, São Paulo, Singapore, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in 200 countries and territories.

Visit us on our LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006091/en/