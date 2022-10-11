Potter Handy LLP: San Francisco Attorney Conducts Breach Investigation

San Francisco Law Firm Potter Handy LLP Prevails for Its Clients Against Business Breaches and Illegal Shakedowns of Consumers' Protected Health Information.

For the benefit of consumers in all of California's districts, San Francisco Attorney Mark Potter with Potter Handy, LLP and its team of experienced consumer attorneys are conducting a free case investigation for individuals who have received a notice letter regarding the illegal shakedown of Choice Health and the breach of its consumers' protected health information.

On May 14, 2022, Choice Health learned that an unauthorized person was offering to allegedly make available data that was taken from Choice Health. An investigation was conducted into the incident and Potter Handy LLP learned that due to a technical security configuration issue caused by a third-party service provider, a Choice Health database was accessible through the internet.

It is believed that the unauthorized individual accessed the database from the internet and obtained certain database files on or about May 7, 2022. As a result of the breach, consumers' personal identifiable and protected health information was stolen and may have been used for identity theft or other fraudulent activities.

What Information Was Involved in the Illegal Shakedown and Breach of Choice Health's Consumers' Information?

The investigation has determined that the incident may have resulted in unauthorized access to some personal and protected health information. The information at issue varies by individual and may include:

Full name

Date of birth

Personal address

Contact information

Social security number

Health insurance information

Medicare beneficiary identification number

According to databreaches.net, on May 9, 2022, the data stolen from Choice Health was put up for sale online. This wasn't mentioned in Choice Health's notice about the data breach.

According to the sale listing, 600MB of Choice Health data was stolen, consisting of over 2.1 million records and a wide range of data categories, including, in part:

First Name

Last name

Gender

Occupation

Date of birth

Marital status

Rx history notes

Medicaid number

Medicare number

Medication dosage and frequency

Date of medications being prescribed

Hospitalizations, illnesses, and diseases notes

Credit card number, expiration date, security code

Name of medication and what medical condition it is prescribed for

If you received notice that your information was stolen due to the Choice Health data breach, you may be entitled to damages or other remedies.

Contact the California law office of San Francisco Attorney Mark Potter with Potter Handy LLP at (858) 293-4614. During this call, our intake specialist will review your claim regarding the Choice Health data breach. No out-of-pocket expenses from you. View example of what the letter looks like.

Steps to Take if Your Personal Information Was Stolen

If you believe your personal information was stolen as part of this data breach, there are steps you can take:

Review your credit report for any unauthorized transactions. Place a fraud alert on your credit file. Monitor your credit report for any changes. Close any accounts that have been tampered with or opened fraudulently. Notify your financial institution(s).

You should also consider speaking with an experienced data breach attorney who can help explain your legal rights, assess whether you have a claim and guide you through the next steps.

San Francisco Attorney Mark Potter with Potter Handy, LLP

Our team of experienced consumer attorneys prevail for our clients against business breaches and illegal shakedowns of consumers' protected health information.

If you received a letter that your information has been stolen because of an illegal breach, you may be entitled to compensation or other remedies.

(858) 293-4614 Call now to review your case with our intake specialist. During this call, our intake specialist will review your claim regarding the Choice Health data breach.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006112/en/