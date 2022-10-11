Single-use Bioprocessing Market - Key Benefits to Investors, Stakeholders, New Entrants, and Leading Players | AMR

Increasing adoption of single-use technologies, reduced risk of product contamination, and reduced floor space requirements are driving the bioprocessing market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Single-use Bioprocessing Market," The single-use bioprocessing market share was valued at $7.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $38.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Increasing adoption of single-use technologies, reduced risk of product contamination, and reduced floor space requirements are driving the bioprocessing market. Furthermore, single-use bioprocessing technology is highly efficient and cost-effective, which allows pharmaceutical manufacturers to obtain disposable bioprocessing products, thus stimulate the demand for bioprocessing technology using the same. However, exclusion and leaching issues along with stringent regulations are hampering the market growth. Also, undeveloped markets such as China and India offer valuable opportunities to develop this market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of single-use bioprocessing market research to identify potential single-use bioprocessing market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global single-use bioprocessing market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

According to the researcher's opinion, all over the world, the bioprocessing technology that is used for one thing combines many products that are thrown away for free for the development of many drugs, such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies , biologics and others. The use of single-use products in pharmaceutical bioprocessing has increased in recent years to meet the global demand for biopharmaceuticals. This technology offers many advantages over conventional bioprocessing methods such as increased process efficiency, increased productivity and flexibility, and better work processes.

By application, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, plant cell culture, patient-specific cell therapy, etc. Based on application, the monoclonal antibody production segment dominates the global biotherapeutics market in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market, as monoclonal antibodies are very useful in treating various immune diseases and aspects of involvement in vaccine development.

The single-use bioprocessing market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global single-use bioprocessing market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

