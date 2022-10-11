Submit Release
Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travereimage desc for 26 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that on October 10, 2022, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement equity grants to seven new employees, consisting of inducement restricted stock units, or RSUs, covering an aggregate of 25,750 shares of its common stock. These inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of Travere’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (“2018 Plan”), but were granted outside of the 2018 Plan and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Travere in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Travere through the applicable vesting dates.

Aboutimage desc for 33 Travere Therapeutics

Atimage desc for 34 Travereimage desc for 35 Therapeutics, weimage desc for 36 are in rare for life. Weimage desc for 37 areimage desc for 38 a biopharmaceutical company that comes togetherimage desc for 39 every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent –image desc for 40 that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliverimage desc for 41 life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission,image desc for 42 we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a differenceimage desc for 43 in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. Forimage desc for 44 more information, visit travere.com

