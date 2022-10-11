Fish and Game’s MK Nature Center welcomes its newest addition, a 7-foot sturgeon

Everyone knows the excitement that comes along when a Fish and Game fish truck backs up to a local pond or lake. So imagine the excitement when a long-bed truck carrying a 7-foot-long fish pulled up at Fish and Game’s MK Nature Center on Oct. 11.

The 7-foot sturgeon was recently added to MK Nature Center’s cast of aquatic characters. Folks from all around the country will visit Boise’s MK Nature Center, most of which hoping to lay eyes on one of the nature center’s prehistoric fish. This newest addition brings the nature center’s total sturgeon tally up to four, making visitors’ chances of seeing one of these massive fish even better.

The newest sturgeon was transported from Hagerman National Fish Hatchery and has a very intriguing backstory.

“This sturgeon has greeted thousands of visitors at the Hagerman National Fish Hatchery show pond over last several decades,” said Cassie Sundquist, Fish and Game Fish Production Program Coordinator.

This new sturgeon is a bit unique. Sturgeon typically have eight sets of chromosomes. However, they can occasionally have 10 or 12 sets. Unfortunately, while these fish can reproduce, their offspring are either sterile or future generations of fish from these adults will be sterile. This does not help the sturgeon hatchery achieve its conservation goals, so the fish are genetically tested. Because the nature center’s newest sturgeon has 12 sets of chromosomes, it could not be released into the wild.

“He outgrew his previous home, and it’s exciting that he will now get to live out the rest of his life in a more natural environment at the MK Nature Center while continuing to awe visitors,” said Vicky Runnoe, MK Nature Center’s Conservation Education Supervisor.

For those wanting to catch a glimpse of the sturgeon, the MK Nature Center’s stream walk is open to the public from sunrise to sunset. For more information, check out the MK Nature Center’s webpage here. https://idfg.idaho.gov/site/mk-nature-center [LINK]