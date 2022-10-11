Join MDC staff on a guided youth deer hunt Oct. 29-30

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites youth deer hunters on a guided hunt Oct. 29-30 at either Prairie Fork Conservation Area (CA) or Charles Green CA. The anticipated start time for this event will be 5:30 a.m., depending on the sunrise. Participants should plan to hunt all day or until a deer is harvested.

The first weekend of early youth portion firearms deer season in Missouri is Oct. 29-30. This free event will be for those ages 11-15 that qualify for the youth firearms season.

Participants are not required to have completed a hunter education course prior to the event as hunter education will be offered to participants. Each hunter will need to have purchased a youth hunting permit prior to the event. Permits can be purchased at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g.

It is important that the hunters dress for the weather as this will be a long day outdoors. Multiple layers are recommended based on the weather forecast.

To sign up for this guided hunt, please contact MDC Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards at Ashley.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov or at 573-522-4115 ext. 3420. Spots for this event are limited.

Prairie Fork CA is located in Callaway County and Charles Green CA is located in Boone County.