MEDIA RELEASE: Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security on Recent Cybersecurity Event Affecting State of Hawai‘i Airport System Websites

#2022-010

For Immediate Release

October 10, 2022

Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security on Recent Cybersecurity Affecting State of Hawai‘i Airport System Websites

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i – The Hawaiʻi Office of Homeland Security is supporting the response efforts of the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS), regarding a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack possibly linked to similar incidents across the country by the Russia-based hacker group “Killnet”. The attack was focused on systems hosting the landing page for 15 Hawaiʻi airport websites, including the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“The State of Hawai‘i, in cooperation with federal partners, routinely works to prepare for and respond to cybersecurity-related incidents,” said Governor David Ige. “This attack was focused only on the public-facing website for the airports and had no impact on internal systems, operations, or traveler safety.”

“We are in close contact with our federal partners at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the situation,” said Office of Homeland Security Administrator Frank Pace. “Events such as this highlight the importance of all organizations, public and private, remaining vigilant of cyber threats and implementing recommended security measures.”

The Hawaiʻi Office of Homeland Security leads statewide efforts to prevent, respond to, and mitigate any such incident. In 2021, OHS and ETS established the State’s first Cyber Incident and Cyber Disruption Response Plans.

###

Media Contact:

MAJ (RET) Jeff Hickman

Director, Public Affairs

State of Hawaiʻi, Dept. of Defense

808-441-7000//[email protected]

Victoria Hiraoka

Information Specialist III, Social Media Manager

State of Hawai‘i, Dept. of Defense, Public Affairs

(808) 441-7000 / Direct: (808) 369-3517

Victoria Hiraoka

Information Specialist III, Public Affairs

State of Hawaii, Dept. of Defense

(808) 369-3517MEDIA RELEASE: Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security on Recent Cybersecurity Event Affecting State of Hawai‘i Airport System Websites