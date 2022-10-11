Hobbs: ‘Register to vote in the 2022 General Election today!’

PHOENIX – With General Election Day just a few weeks away, the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office wants to remind voters that the deadline to register to participate is Oct. 11.

“Arizonans who would like to vote in this upcoming election have just a few hours left to register,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “Voters who are registered to vote are also encouraged to check the status of their registration to ensure their information is up to date.”

Arizonans can register online by 11:59 p.m. or by filling out and returning a paper form. Paper registration forms that are mailed to a County Recorder’s Office must be:

· Postmarked on or before Oct. 11 and received by the County Recorder by 7 p.m. on Election Day; or

· Dated on or before Oct. 11 and received by the County Recorder within five calendar days

Arizonans can access both registration options on Arizona.Vote.

“Whether you need to register to vote, update your voter registration or would like to learn more about other election deadlines, visit Arizona.Vote,” Hobbs said.

Early voting for the 2022 General Election begins on Oct. 12 through Nov. 4, with emergency voting options available in some areas. Election Day is Nov. 8.

-30-