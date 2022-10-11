Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2022 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2022 totaled $120.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $57.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $62.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of September 30, 2022 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $18,077  
Global Discovery 1,513  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,789  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,140  
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 440  
Non-U.S. Growth 12,092  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,193  
China Post-Venture 161  
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 3,374  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,743  
Value Income 9  
International Value Team    
International Value 26,602  
International Explorer 45  
Global Value Team    
Global Value 19,745  
Select Equity 319  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 854  
Credit Team    
High Income 6,856  
Credit Opportunities 133  
Floating Rate 47  
Developing World Team    
Developing World 3,649  
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak 2,953  
Antero Peak Hedge 807  
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained 15  
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 41  
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 10  
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $120,607  
     

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $76 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 


