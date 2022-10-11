Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2022 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2022 totaled $120.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $57.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $62.8 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of September 30, 2022 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $18,077 Global Discovery 1,513 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,789 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,140 Global Equity Team Global Equity 440 Non-U.S. Growth 12,092 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,193 China Post-Venture 161 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,374 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,743 Value Income 9 International Value Team International Value 26,602 International Explorer 45 Global Value Team Global Value 19,745 Select Equity 319 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 854 Credit Team High Income 6,856 Credit Opportunities 133 Floating Rate 47 Developing World Team Developing World 3,649 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,953 Antero Peak Hedge 807 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 15 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 41 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 10 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $120,607

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $76 million.

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

