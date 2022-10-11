WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report its third quarter earnings at the end of business October 24, 2022. Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on October 25, 2022.



The call will be available at wsfsbank.com. Interested parties may preregister for the call here and are advised to log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on October 25, 2022 through November 5, 2022 by clicking here.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $60.3 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 121 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (62), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

