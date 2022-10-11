CSW Industrials Names Danielle R. Garde as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today announced that Danielle R. Garde joined the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer.



Joseph B. Armes, CSWI Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, commented, “I am pleased to welcome Danielle to the CSWI executive leadership team. She is an accomplished leader with extensive experience building teams and a demonstrated track record of organizational development. She is committed to further integrating and enhancing our distinctive employee-centric culture across CSWI.”

Prior to joining CSWI, Ms. Garde served as Chief Human Resources Officer of PlayPlower, Inc., a privately-held producer of recreation equipment. Prior to that role, she served in roles of increasing responsibility at KidKraft, Inc., a privately-held producer of children’s toys and furniture, last serving as Vice President of Human Resources. Ms. Garde has also developed deep human resources acumen over the past two decades in numerous organizational development roles at Danone North America, J.P. Morgan, Unilever Cosmetics, American Express, and Deloitte. Ms. Garde holds a B.A. in English Literature from Tufts University.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations

Adrianne D. Griffin

Vice President Investor Relations, & Treasurer

214-489-7113

adrianne.griffin@cswi.com