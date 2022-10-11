Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,720 in the last 365 days.

Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results at the market close on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Management will host a conference call that same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on October 25 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, visit the investor relations page of Hanmi’s website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Larry Clark, CFA
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles, Inc.
310-622-8223

Source: Hanmi Bank


Primary Logo

You just read:

Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Date

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.