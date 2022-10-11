THE KEY TO SUCCESS AS AN ENTREPRENEUR
Author Tracy Emerick shares his expertise to become a successful entrepreneur Author Tracy Emerick shares his expertise to become a successful entrepreneurTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this book, "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ", author Tracy Emerick creates a step-by-step guide for his readers. This book explains briefly the true meaning of being an entrepreneur and how to be a successful one as well.
As a Ph.D. degree holder and a marketing consultant, Tracy Emerick gives all his known knowledge of the business industry in this book. Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ are two of the most influential people of all time, and until now, they are still highly influential in society with their wits and traits. Tracy uses them as an example for aspiring entrepreneurs to understand how influence can really affect a business or any venture.
This inspirational and motivational book will surely get the attention of its readers with its factual data and deeper meaning of what entrepreneurs really do. This book is not only for aspiring business owners but also for those already in the industry.
For businessmen, entrepreneurs, and everybody who desires to make a prominent name in their industry, this read is definitely a must-have. While Jesus and Steve Jobs are two completely different entities, readers will be in for a surprise as Emerick finds a way to liken both.
Everyone should not miss getting a copy of Tracy Emerick's "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ." It is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other leading online bookstores.
