Choose Your Own Adventure® Announces the Release of "Brooklyn Mermaid"
C. E. Simpson's loose sequel to CYOA's classic "Journey Under the Sea" brims with mermaids, mysteries, STEM, & climate themes in this new children's gamebook.
Dive into a splashy thriller that explores friendship, sci-fi, and climate justice while celebrating the magic of mermaids, Brooklyn's iconic landmarks, and the CYOA classic, “Journey Under the Sea".”WAITSFIELD, VERMONT, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chooseco, the publisher of Choose Your Own Adventure® (CYOA) gamebooks, the fourth bestselling children’s book series of all time, has announced the release of "Brooklyn Mermaid," a new addition to the classic series by CYOA author C. E. Simpson.
— C. E. Simpson
In this loose sequel to CYOA bestseller "Journey Under the Sea," readers ages 9-12 will experience life under the sea as a mermaid whose family is part of the Merzood clan. The Ruler of Atlantis has taken their family prisoner and only "the Eye," a lost Atlantean magic relic, can release them.
Set in the future near Coney Island, now mostly underwater due to rising sea levels, Brooklyn Mermaid is a story brimming with trickery and suspense. STEM-focused themes surrounding oceanic terrain and environmental impact blend with plot lines and characters from one of the most beloved original CYOAs, giving this book a fresh perspective on a timeless classic.
Simpson wrote the CYOA series classic "Eight Grade Witch" which was the first CYOA graphic novel adaptation by Oni Press released in August of 2021. Simpson is a non-binary artist, interactive writer, and experience designer. They are currently a professor at Columbia University's School of Arts' Digital Storytelling Lab.
Brooklyn Mermaid is available this fall (published October 4, 2022) wherever great literature for children is sold.
Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks empower children through choices with different endings that encourage readers, especially reluctant readers, to engage with books in a new and exciting way to develop a love of reading.
About Chooseco
Chooseco is a purpose-built publisher that relaunched the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series of interactive gamebooks in 2006. Since then, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies of original bestselling, and all-new books. The series has been translated into 40 languages. Over 270 million books are in print worldwide. www.cyoa.com
About C. E. Simpson
C. E. Simpson (Shar Simpson) is a non-binary artist, interactive writer, and educator. They specialize in crafting and writing immersive stories for all ages. Their work has been presented at Tribeca Film Festival’s Virtual Arcade, the Slamdance Film Festival, Mozilla Fest, and others. Shar is a professor at Columbia University's School of Arts' Digital Storytelling Lab where they teach interactive writing and world-building. www.sharsimp.com
