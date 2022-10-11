Sean McQuaid Wins Best Attorney for Tampa Bay's Best of the Bay

Congratulations to Sean McQuaid for winning best attorney for Tampa Bay's Best of the Bay Creative Loafing Contest for 2022

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sean McQuaid is the President of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., a full-service law firm, with offices in St. Petersburg and Riverview. This award recognizes him as one of the leading attorneys in Tampa Bay.

Creative Loafing's Best of the Bay 2022 Contest

During the contest, community members cast more than 500,000 votes. Creative Loafing readers selected winners across 10 categories: arts, entertainment, music, food, drink, beauty, wellness, goods, services, people, and places. This contest takes place annually and this year's voting was the largest to date.

Sean McQuaid: An Elite Florida Attorney

Mr. McQuaid has been repeatedly recognized for his legal work and his service to the community. His practice areas include personal injury, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, and criminal defense.

Mr. McQuaid is a member of the Florida Bar, the Colorado Bar, the Bar of the Federal District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the St.Petersburg Bar Association, the Clearwater Bar Association, The Hillsborough County Bar Association, the National Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, the Pinellas Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and various other legal associations.

About Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA

Founded in 1958, the firm is the oldest in St. Petersburg and one of the oldest in all of Southwest Florida. The firm is full service and its lawyers are exceptional in their respective fields of practice. The firm has provided help to countless people in the Tampa Bay area over its 64-year history.

Under Mr. McQuaid's leadership, the firm has tripled in size and has now opened a personal injury law firm in Denver, Colorado. The firm's clients, friends, and supporters are the lifeblood of the business. Without all of the loyalty, the firm's success would not be possible.

