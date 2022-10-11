Medici Ventures Fund Participates in SettleMint Successful Funding Round

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medici Ventures, L.P., a blockchain-focused fund, announced today that it participated in SettleMint’s Series A funding round that closed on September 22, 2022. Pelion Venture Partners is the general partner of Medici Ventures, L.P. and Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is the sole limited partner.



“SettleMint helps companies integrate blockchain-based applications into their existing systems, by providing Blockchain-Platform-as-a-Service solutions,” said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. “The success they’ve had raising additional capital despite the difficult venture capital backdrop is a testament to SettleMint’s innovative offering.”

SettleMint raised approximately $16 million in Series A funding, that was an oversubscribed, up round co-led by Molten Ventures and OTB. Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm whose investments include UiPath, Thought Machine, Ledger Shape Shift, and Revolut. In addition to Molten Ventures and OTB, other new investors included, Fujitsu Ventures, Allusion, and Bloccelerate.

Medici Ventures, L.P., which first invested in SettleMint in January 2017, also participated in the Series A funding round. Following completion of the funding round, Medici Ventures, L.P. holds approximately 18% of SettleMint.

SettleMint intends to use the investment proceeds primarily to solidify the company’s position in Europe (Belgium), MEA (Dubai), India (Delhi), and Singapore and fuel expansion into the Japanese market. Globally, SettleMint intends to add 60 new team members. SettleMint will also use the investment proceeds to continue to improve its platform to meet the complex requirements of its clients by strengthening further its high-performance low-code offering.

SettleMint has been recognized by Gartner as a ‘Cool Vendor’ and featured in the Gartner Blockchain Hypecycle for the past two consecutive years. SettleMint has also been recognized as a ‘Low-Code Trailblazer’ by Everest Group and selected by the World Economic Forum as a ‘Global Innovator’ in the blockchain space.

About SettleMint

SettleMint is a high-performance low-code platform for blockchain application development that empowers engineering teams to build, integrate and launch applications on web3 infrastructure. SettleMint is the answer to move rapidly and easily from use case concept to business case realisation in a fraction of time and risk than any other solutions can offer. Blockchain made easy.

The platform is a full-fledged Blockchain-Platform-as-a-Service solution. SettleMint offers not only a deployment environment, but also a complete development, middleware environment and an integration studio, all available over the internet.

The high-performance low-code platform makes it easy for IT teams to deliver blockchain applications rapidly, taking a visual development approach to deploy nodes, create new or customize smart contract templates, integrate end user applications, and program complex and data integration flows with the 4000+ pre-built, fully configurable connectors. The platform includes a suite of ready-to-use tools, frameworks, templates, and APIs to speed up the development of any blockchain use case and give the most optimal user experience to developers.

SettleMint is a portfolio company of Medici Ventures, L.P., a blockchain-focused fund. The general partner of that fund is an entity affiliated with Pelion Venture Partners. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is the sole limited partner of Medici Ventures, L.P. For more information on SettleMint, please visit https://www.settlemint.com/.

