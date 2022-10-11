Kamilah Mitchell-Thomas to Join MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VONORE, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the "Company") announced today that Kamilah Mitchell-Thomas will join the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director, effective November 15, 2022. In conjunction with the departure of TJ Chung as director, who will not stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 25, 2022, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee sought a skilled and ethnically diverse candidate to align the composition of the Board with the Company's strategic goals. Upon joining the Board, Ms. Mitchell-Thomas is expected to be appointed to the Nominating and Corporate Governance and Compensation Committees of the Board of Directors.



"First, I would like to thank TJ for his many years of service to the Company," said Roch Lambert, Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. "Next, I would like to welcome Kamilah to the Board. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge in human resources and talent management, a key pillar of the Company’s strategic plan. Her leadership and experience will help drive the Company's growth with a focus on human capital development. We look forward to her future contributions to the Company."

Ms. Mitchell-Thomas currently serves as the Senior Vice President, People at Roku, Inc., where she is responsible for Roku's staffing, Human Resources, Inclusion & Talent Development and Workplace Services. Prior to joining Roku, Inc., Ms. Mitchell-Thomas was Chief People Officer at Dow Jones & Company. She also served as Senior Vice President, People & Culture at A+E Networks. Ms. Mitchell-Thomas holds a B.A. in Economics from Lincoln University and has continued her education in executive leadership at both Simmons College and Harvard Business School Executive Education. Ms. Mitchell-Thomas also serves as board member of Success Academy Charter Schools and previously served as board member of Dow Jones News Fund.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoons.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

