Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,717 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 70 Single-Lane Restrictions Scheduled Tomorrow in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of daylight left-lane restrictions on Interstate 70 in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The work will take place Wednesday, October 12 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Work will occur between Exit 53 (Yukon) and Exit 54 (Madison).

The single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform concrete work on Interstate 70. Work will occur on both eastbound and westbound sides of the interstate.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # # 

You just read:

Interstate 70 Single-Lane Restrictions Scheduled Tomorrow in Westmoreland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.