Interstate 70 Single-Lane Restrictions Scheduled Tomorrow in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of daylight left-lane restrictions on Interstate 70 in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The work will take place Wednesday, October 12 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Work will occur between Exit 53 (Yukon) and Exit 54 (Madison).

The single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform concrete work on Interstate 70. Work will occur on both eastbound and westbound sides of the interstate.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

