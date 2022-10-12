Dolan Law & La Justicia Legal Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by Recognizing Karen Munoz and Luis C. Martinez
Karen Munoz (Attorney-Partner)
We are proud of Chicago, IL attorney-partners Karen Munoz and Luis C. Martinez for their commitments to serving the Hispanic and Latin-American communities.ALCOA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolan Law and La Justicia, Chicago, IL- based bilingual law firms concentrating in serious personal injury, wrongful death, civil justice, employment law, and crime victim litigation in the Chicagoland area, today announced that it is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing attorney-partners Karen Munoz and Luis C. Martinez for their commitments to serving the Hispanic and Latin-American communities across Illinois.
This recognition takes place on the company’s website, dolanlegal.com and lajusticialegal.com, as well as out-of-home advertising in Spanish-speaking neighborhoods across Cook and DuPage, and Will counties.
Karen Munoz
Ms. Munoz has been dedicated to serving and representing clients who have suffered traumatic injuries and who have been victims of crime. Helping clients, many from the Hispanic community and underserved areas, has been the focal point in her practice. Karen is the President of Ascend Justice, a non-profit that serves individuals and families impacted by gender-based violence, has served on the Executive Board of the Hermosa Neighborhood Association, and was selected as an honoree of the 2022 Top Women in Law Award by Chicago Lawyer. Ms. Munoz teaches, writes, and promotes lawyer well-being by serving on legal committees and providing wellness support to law firms and legal organizations.
Dolan Law is proud to recognize Karen for her contributions to the legal and Hispanic communities of the greater Chicago area and will continue to support her in these endeavors.
Luis C. Martinez
An Illinois native, Martinez received undergraduate and law degrees from Loyola University Chicago and De Paul College of Law, respectively, before entering private practice in 1990 and working for a firm focusing on the needs of the Chicagoland Hispanic community. It was there that he learned to concentrate his efforts on the injustices of the Hispanic community before opening his own practice in 1996.
As a community based civic leader and advocate, La Justicia is Luis’ commitment to serving the Hispanic and Latin-American communities across Illinois for the past 22 years and has cemented his reputation as the attorney of first resort for routine and serious cases among the Latino communities in the Chicago area. Luis believes in fair compensation for seriously wronged victims regardless of race, age, or gender.
The teams at Dolan Law and La Justicia are proud to recognize Luis for his 20+ years of commitment to serving the needs and fighting the injustices of the Hispanic and Latino communities of Illinois.
About Dolan Law and La Justicia Legal
Dolan Law and La Justicia Legal are top rated Illinois trial law firms in Chicago representing victims of wrongdoing for serious personal injury, wrongful death, civil justice, employment law, and crime victim litigation cases. Since 1996, they have sought to bring peace of mind to every client, approaching each case with the tireless dedication to the justice it deserves.
